PROVEN suspends share offer

PROVEN Management Limited has taken the decision to suspend its Additional Public Offering (APO) of PROVEN shares with effect from Friday, March 13, 2020.

This decision has been taken as a result of the heightened disruption triggered by the intensification of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, refunds of subscription amounts already paid in will be made to investors in accordance with the refund information provided and outlined in the Prospectus.

In advising the decision, Christopher Williams, President and CEO of PROVEN Management Limited was pointed in saying “We are extremely mindful of the current environment amidst the COVID19 pandemic. We support and encourage the focus on our health, family and nation; as we all prepare to manage the national and global impact.

“We urge everyone to stay safe, continue to exercise sound responsibility within your homes, work and communities. Jamaica will pull through; let us now demonstrate our strong resilience that we are known for. Then we will talk business soon…” said Williams.

Actions have been taken to notify the relevant regulators and partners and PROVEN expresses appreciation for the show of continued support and confidence. Further updates will be provided in the event that circumstances change.