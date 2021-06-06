Provenance Properties raises $75K to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts for Cayman community

Provenance Properties Cayman Islands has recently participated in a number of charitable initiatives aimed at giving back to the Cayman community.

The luxury brokerage through its recent charity auction and A Walk in Her Shoes sponsorships raised close to US$80,000

The virtual auction, which launched in 2020 as a way to offer community support during the COVID-19 lockdown, raised US$65,000 for Cayman’s ARK.

“Giving back to the community is an important value for our Provenance Properties team,” said Broker Jackie Doak.

“We assist clients in acquiring luxury properties and it is equally vital to us that we help those in need in the Cayman Islands to have a safe and secure home. This is at the heart of what organisations such as the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and Cayman’s ARK do, and to that end we support their work whenever we can,” added Doak

The funds donated to Cayman’s ARK are expected to further help the entity with its work through its Casa programme and its Reconnect Cayman and MER (Mentor-Educate-Reinforce) initiatives.

R3 Cayman Foundation was established in response to the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as a charitable organisation focused on readiness, relief and recovery in the Cayman Islands.

“We are so grateful for the help and support this auction will offer our programmes,” said Tara Nielsen, founder of Cayman’s ARK. “

We are still operating an emergency relief response for those impacted by the economic and social effects of COVID-19. ARK provides food, utilities, housing and healthcare relief for COVID-19-impacted families and relies 100% on private-sector donations; an event such as this online auction enables us to continue our vital emergency relief work and maintain ARK’s other invaluable programmes,” she added.

Provenance Properties is the exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate in the Cayman Islands and a member of the Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association (CIREBA)

In 2019, Provenance Properties was recognised as a Christie’s Affiliate of the Year. Provenance Properties is also the exclusive.