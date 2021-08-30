Providers for Jamaica Cares Insurance should be selected by Sept

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The Ministry of Tourism is expected to settle soon on suitable providers for the Jamaica Cares Insurance Programme, the first end-to-end insurance programme for visitors to the island.

“The Jamaica Cares Programme with the insurance component has been in [the] procurement [stage] and the RFP (request for proposal) was sent out and a number of companies have presented proposals. The enterprise team examined it and we expect to hear the outcomes, hopefully in September,” Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett told the Jamaica Observer.

The insurance programme was thrown back into public spotlight following news that a 34-year-old American citizen, who was a guest at a hotel in Negril, Westmoreland, reportedly died last Monday morning at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, in where she was admitted with COVID-19.

She was reportedly transferred from the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover on Monday, August 16. She arrived at the hotel on August 11 and was scheduled to depart on Monday, August 16.

“This programme (Jamaica Cares Insurance Programme) was conceived to deal with issues like these we knew would come up because once you are in the pandemic, it's unpredictable. And the whole idea was to ensure that visitors who come to Jamaica would get the opportunity to be airlifted back [with] health [insurance] arrangements at no cost to the Government of Jamaica, and also they would not be a burden to health facilities in Jamaica,” Bartlett explained.

Earlier this year, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) was tasked to undertake a competitive bidding process to identify suitable providers of medical insurance and health logistics coverage for purchase by tourists who are visiting Jamaica.

This follows Cabinet's approval for the JTB to be the coordinating entity for the mandatory medical insurance coverage programme for visitors to Jamaica who hold foreign passports.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams made the announcement during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing in April.

“Medical insurance coverage would provide visitors with confidence in destination Jamaica and protect the public health-care system,” she said.

The initiative, which comprises two components — an all-hazard and a novel coronavirus programme — is aimed at providing travel protection and emergency services to tourists coming into the island, as well as ensuring the safety and protection of workers in the tourism sector and, by extension, Jamaican citizens.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism has expressed regret at the passing of the 34-year-old American woman.

“The Ministry of Tourism has been informed of the unfortunate passing of a guest who had been staying at Hedonism II. The visitor reportedly passed away due to complications caused by the COVID-19 virus.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, I would like to extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of the visitor, who are currently mourning a tragic loss. Representatives from the Jamaica Tourist Board and other tourism stakeholders are currently providing assistance to the relatives of the guest.

Out of respect for the privacy of all parties involved, we will not be releasing any additional information on this matter at this time,” Bartlett said in a release following the woman's death.