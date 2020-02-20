PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with Bribery

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged by the Swiss Attorney General in connection with a three-year corruption investigation. The allegations reportedly also involve ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and a third unnamed party.

None of the charges laid against the Qatar businessman on Thursday (Feb 20) relate to his role at PSG or UEFA. The charges relate to his position as chairman of the BeIN media group.

The charges came two years after the Swiss authorities announced the commencement of the investigation. Swiss Federal prosecutors allege that the PSG president incited Valcke to commit “aggravated criminal mismanagement”.

The indictment states that the charges against Al-Khelaifi stem from the purchase of a luxury villa on the Italian island of Sardinia that he made available to Valcke while he was the No 2 official at FIFA in exchange for World Cup media rights. The court estimated the cost of allowing Valcke to occupy the property rent free for 18 months was up to £1.8 million.

Al-Khelaifi released a statement stating that the charges are “completely groundless”.

A more serious bribery charge was dropped after al-Khelaifi struck an out-of-court agreement with FIFA late last month.