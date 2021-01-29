PSOJ appoints Imega Breese McNab as executive director

Imega Breese McNab was appointed

executive director of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ)

effective January 18.

Breese McNab formerly served as executive director of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association for 15 years beginning in 2008.

Regarding the appointment, she said, “I am excited to join the PSOJ team and look forward to leading the implementation of the Organisation’s strategic goals. This opportunity not only fosters my own passion to positively contribute to the growth and development of my country but allows me to strategically engage with and build the confidence of our valued members and stakeholders. I look forward to this new journey and embrace the confidence placed in me to lead.”

Keith Duncan, president of the PSOJ, shared that Breese McNab will help to move the body forward and increase its value-added services and earnings.

He said, “Mrs Breese McNab has just the right skills and experience at this time. I believe that she will engage stakeholders in a positive way, creating value and optimising resources to achieve our organizational objectives. I welcome her to the PSOJ and look forward to working with her, as we navigate these challenging times together.”

Breese McNab holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science, with a minor in Economics and a Master’s Degree in Governance and Public Policy from the University of the West Indies. She has specific expertise in environmental and quality management systems, capacity building for business support organisations, small business development, as well as market intelligence and access.