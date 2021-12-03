PSOJ: Board regulations a step in the right direction

THE Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says the retabling by the Government of the Nomination and Selection of Boards Regulations is heartening, and praised the Administration for the expediency attached to the process, with the regulations set to go through the legislative process next week.

“This is a significant win for governance,” said chair of the PSOJ's Corporate Governance Committee Camille Facey. “The PSOJ and its private sector partners have been at the forefront of calling for the passage of these regulations,” she added.

However, the PSOJ said Government should build on the momentum by implementing critical legislative measures to address the crime epidemic.

It urged Government to table the following legislation with the same degree of urgency and would be grateful to see these on the Government's priority list for the new calendar year:

1) The Firearms Act;

2) The Bail Act;

3) Unexplained Wealth Act;

4) The Road Traffic Regulations;

5) Amendments to the Dangerous Drug Act; and

6) Amendments to the Corrections Act.

“We maintain that the above pieces of legislation will ensure that consequences for lawlessness are in place and will present a significant deterrence to crime. The people of Jamaica deserve a consistently proactive approach by the Government to ensure that we address challenges plaguing our development,” said the PSOJ in a release.

“We implore the Government and all stakeholders to prioritise the urgent passage and implementation of the mentioned legislation as we work to reduce levels of corruption and create social transformation.”