PSOJ CEO resigns

Makeba Bennett-Easy is resigning from her current position as chief executive officer of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

The PSOJ made the announcement on Friday. Bennett-Easy will demit office effective March 25, 2020.

“Mrs Bennett-Easy brought her exceptional organisational development and leadership skills to the PSOJ at a critical juncture. Her contribution has been invaluable to the transformation of the Organisation to adapt to changing trends and shape the current strategy.

We will miss her expertise, however, we support her decision to pursue other professional opportunities and wish her continued success,” PSOJ President Keith Duncan, said in a statement.

The outgoing CEO said she was satisfied with her tenure and that she’s committed to support her successor to ensure a smooth transition.

“While I’m excited about this next phase of my professional journey, I must admit that making the decision to leave PSOJ was not easy. My tenure as CEO of the PSOJ has been exciting, dynamic and fulfilling,”

Bennett-Easy assumed the role of CEO in October 2018.