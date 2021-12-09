PSOJ targets corporate social responsibility funds to tackle social ills

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says that in the new year it will seek to petition member companies to committing a portion of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) budgets to help in dealing with mounting social problems, particularly crime, in the country.

“There is one request that I have of PSOJ members through their CSR objectives, we're asking members to consider directing an allocation of their CSR budgets to approximately 20 marginalised communities which produce over 70 per cent of violent crimes in the country.

“We're not asking you to spend anymore, instead what we are asking you to look at, is the possibility of supporting social intervention programmes in these troubled communities, whether it be through homework centres, breakfast programmes and psychosocial support as we coordinate how we can work in a collaborative way with government to target areas that have been in decline and decay over the years,” said PSOJ President Keith Duncan during his presentation at the umbrella group's 33rd annual general meeting held on Tuesday.

Duncan emphasised that with significant amounts of funds having to be allocated to fight crime each year, a greater collaborative approach is needed to stem spiralling acts of violence which also robs the economy of growth.

Companies through their CSR practices and policies led by structured foundations have over the last few years sought to channel organisation funds with the intention of having a positive influence on communities and individuals. In spending millions and even billions annually, the key idea behind this objective is to enable corporations to pursue other pro-social objectives, in addition to profit maximisation.

The PSOJ, which is made up of a wide cross section of companies, associations and individuals, works with these bodies to promote a competitive and productive private sector. It further provides advocacy for the implementation of sound public policy needed to effect strong sustainable economic growth and development.

The 45-year-old entity which generates the bulk of its income from membership subscription fees said it currently holds some $51.8 million to offset special projects. The organisation said that during the financial year it had also contributed approximately $675 million to the nation's COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“As a result of our efforts, I believe we have played a significant role in the island's recovery. As we have focused on the pandemic, I believe we now need to focus on crime, especially as the country seeks to accelerate economic growth,” Duncan said.