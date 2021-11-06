PSOJ wants restart of first dose Pfizer vaccines to children

THE Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says the Ministry of Health's decision to administer only second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the current batch available runs contrary to the urgent need to increase vaccination uptake, particularly among children aged 12-17 years who have not been able to access face-to-face classes for over a year.

“The country now has an adequate supply of the Pfizer vaccines and should not miss the opportunity to further increase the number of children who have received at least one dose of the recommended vaccine,” the private sector lobby said in a statement yesterday.

“We are proposing that while the Government continues to effectively mobilise its resources to ensure all persons due their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine turn out to vaccination outlets, that they also begin to administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 12-17 years.

“At this point, a strategic effort should be made to use the current supplies to provide first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children, while reserving an adequate supply to provide their second dose in the next three weeks as stipulated by the World Health Organization,” the PSOJ argued.

The group said it was also recommending a waiver on the requirement for children to present national IDs or letters from a justice of the peace to be vaccinated.

“With less than 20 per cent of our population vaccinated, and our children missing out on face-to-face classes, this is hardly the time to implement barriers for access to vaccines. Having more accessible options such as birth certificates and/or school IDs may prove less challenging for many students to present at vaccination sites,” said the PSOJ statement.

The organisation said, however, that it remains committed in its efforts to support the Government of Jamaica in the national roll-out of its vaccination programme.

“With the continued oversight of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, administration of the Pfizer vaccine — both second doses and the proposed first doses to children only — can be done at locations managed by the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative, including its Waterloo site,” said the group.