Psychological evaluation ordered for Calabar teacher who pretended to be a cop

A psychological evaluation has been ordered for a teacher who was arrested on February 6, for pretending to be a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The teacher’s attorney, Peter Champagnie, made the request when he appeared in gun court on Wednesday (Feb 13).

38-year-old Troy Chambers visited the Elletson Road Police Station last week, where he introduced himself as a Sergeant of Police.

When asked to produce proper identification, to which he could not, he was taken to custody and his and firearm – a Glock pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition seized.

Chambers, who is a drama teacher at the Calabar High School, was remanded in custody when he appeared before the court.

He is to return to court on March 27.