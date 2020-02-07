Psychologist urges caution against outlawing catcalling

Renowned Jamaican psychologist Dr Leachim Semaj has urged caution as it relates to planned criminalization of catcalling.

With incidents of abuse against women on the rise, different strategies are being implemented to make cultural and societal changes as it relates to that particular topical issue.

One such being examined under the proposed Sexual Harassment Act is to restrict men from making unwelcomed advances towards women by calling out to them in what some people call an obscene manner or catcalling.

However, Dr Semaj believes that what is needed is more public education to impress upon persons the need to change their action. He said this may be more effective than any legislation.