Psychopaths are among us: Senator wants more funding for mental health

There are psychopaths roaming among us, that’s the declaration from Government senator and consultant psychiatrist Dr Saphire Longmore, in her plea for the government to increase funding for mental health.

“When someone can slice the throat of an eight-year-old child; when we sit and we hear of the women who are being killed brutally by their ex-partners and spouses, when we hear of the heinous acts of just random killings, this is not just an arbitrary situation, this is a mentally ill society,” she said.

“It is time for us to put funding behind mental health,” she added.

There are sociopaths and psychopaths among us, she reiterated during her contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Upper House.

The Government senator’s presentation was focused on dealing with the manifestation of mental ill health in the society as evidenced by violence in the country.

Longmore pointed out that many Jamaicans have been diagnosed with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. And that these mental health issues were pervasive in the society, but there were limited trained human resources to deal with these health problems.

The psychiatrist also urged the police to enroll the services of some criminal psychologists in their investigations.