Public defender finds Nzinga King's hair was cut by police

The Office of the Public Defender has concluded that Nzinga King's locks were unlawfully cut by a policewoman while she was in custody at the Four Paths police station last year.

According to the Public Defender Arlene Harrison Henry, in doing so, the policewoman violated King's constitutional rights.

Harrison Henry further recommended that King be compensated for the infringement on her constitutional rights; criminal proceedings be visited upon the accused policewoman; disciplinary proceedings be taken against the accused policewoman's supervisor; and a portion of the fines imposed upon King be remitted.

The public defender also recommended that amendments be made to the Towns and Communities Act and the Parish Court Jurisdiction Act, or alternatively, the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

It was also recommended that the Jamaica Constabulary Force remind or inform its members through its force orders of the provisions of the Public Defender (Interim) Act, as it relates to the constabulary.

The public defender's findings come on the heels of the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn's ruling in February that police officers accused of cutting King's locks face no criminal charges.