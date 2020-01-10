Public internet access coming soon in Sam Sharpe Square

Residents in and around Montego Bay will soon be able to access public WiFi through the efforts of the St James Municipal Corporation and the Universal Service Fund (USF).

Come Friday, January 24 free secured internet access will be available in the Same Sharpe Square for all to utilize. This is expected to benefit especially persons who reside in rural communities who may not have internet access as yet.

Work has already been done to put in place the infrastructure needed to make the installation a reality, such as the laying of pipes and the running of cables.

This will now follow on other installations done by the USF in other areas such as Devon House, St William Grant Park and Half-Way Tree, in Kingston.