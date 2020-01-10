Public internet access coming soon in Sam Sharpe Square

Public internet access coming soon in Sam Sharpe SquareFriday, January 10, 2020
|
Residents in and around Montego Bay will soon be able to access public WiFi through the efforts of the St James Municipal Corporation and the Universal Service Fund (USF).
Come Friday, January 24 free secured internet access will be available in the Same Sharpe Square for all to utilize. This is expected to benefit especially persons who reside in rural communities who may not have internet access as yet.
Work has already been done to put in place the infrastructure needed to make the installation a reality, such as the laying of pipes and the running of cables.
This will now follow on other installations done by the USF in other areas such as Devon House, St William Grant Park and Half-Way Tree, in Kingston.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy