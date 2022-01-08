Public split on Wheatley return

Friday's Jamaica Observer lead story that Dr Andrew Wheatley is eyeing a return to the Cabinet has elicited mixed responses from readers.

In an exclusive interview with the Observer, the former minister of science, energy and technology, who resigned from the Cabinet in July 2018 as scandals engulfed a number of entities under his portfolio — among them the State-owned oil refinery Petrojam, National Energy Solutions Limited, and the Universal Service Fund — said he has learnt from that experience and is now more mature and wiser.

“To be quiet honest, I am just going with the flow. I am always willing to serve and I have been serving while outside the Cabinet. People who know me will realise that the Cabinet is not the ultimate goal. I mean, it would be good to serve at that level, but it is not my ultimate aim,” said the now-48-year-old Wheatley.

The front-page story raised many eyebrows across the country and Observer readers were not shy to post their comments on a number of social media platforms.

“He needs to do the Jamaican people a favour and stay far away from representational politics. This will allow him time to concentrate on his true calling,” wrote Randy on the Observer's website.

“He didn't squander or steal taxpayers' money. He had a few mishaps from which he has stated were learning curves for him. He is a bright man and has much to offer. If the prime minister sees it fit to bring him back then why not? It takes a man to recognise and admit to his errors. I'm all for his return,” wrote Celena in a Facebook post.

An Instagram post under the name Steppa said, “Nah blame you for the past mi friend, you and Floyd Green look like good fellows and I hope you both learn unnuh lesson. However, I would prefer you both join up with a new party.”

Simone Johnson posted on Instagram, “Is this man serious?”

A Facebook post from Karen Warren said, “A very hard-working minister. The Cabinet would be better off with his presence.”

Another Facebook post, this time from Christine Reid read, “Yes, you are more than welcomed back.”

Instagram user Sophia Dacosta posted, “Mr Wheatley is a very good MP. He would fit perfectly back in the Cabinet. I would vote for you, Sir.”

However, Mark, who also commented on Instagram, was sarcastic. “Always willing to serve themselves,” he wrote.

On Facebook, Audley Phillip posted, “In all honesty, two of the most talented MPs are out there and should be brought back in to the Cabinet. The prime minister should make use of all the talents at his disposal. Floyd Green and Dr Andrew Wheatley should now make their way back into ministerial positions.”

Facebook user Rojae, though, was scathing. “This man must never be trusted again with the people's resources,” he said.

Another Facebook user, Camille, posted, “It takes a man to recognise and admit to making errors. However, he didn't abuse or steal taxpayers' money. He is bright and has much to offer and after his mishaps and experience the prime minister should see it fit to bring him back into the Cabinet.”

Instagram user Lionel said, “Ready for round two. In Jamaican politics anything is possible.”

While on Twitter, Bobby wrote, “Good luck, but I am not sure people forgot what you did.”

In her Twitter post, Annette Carrington said, “It is obvious that Dr Wheatley's moral compass is intact. I had the opportunity of crossing paths with him via a mutual friend to discuss the dreaded disease. I was blown away by his brilliance, warmth, and openness. I welcome the possibility of his return.”

However, Instagram user Ricardo was not amused. “With this rampant surge of gullibility in people these days he will get his wish,” he wrote.