Puerto Ricans sleeping outside after destructive earthquake

Puerto Ricans running scared have been sleeping outdoors following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that caused widescale damage and across the Caribbean island Tuesday.

Puerto Ricans are fearful that their houses will come crashing down on them as has been the case in some parts of the US territory.

The country has been rattled by a number of quakes in the days leading up to the magnitude 6.4 quake that resulted in the death of one person.

Some 300 homes were damaged in the quake, which resulted in the declaration of a state of emergency. A powerplant was also damaged, knocking out electricity to large sections of the island.

The south of the island was the hardest hit with dozens of buildings collapsing in towns such as Yauco, Guanica and Guayanilla. Nearly a quarter of it’s 3 million inhabitants are without drinking water.