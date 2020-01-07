Puerto Rico rocked by bigger earthquake, one dead

The US territory of Puerto Rico was again

rattled on Tuesday, January 7, this time by a massive magnitude 6.4 earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the strong earthquake was recorded at 4:24 am about 14 kilometres just off Puerto Rico’s southern coast near the town of Guayanilla.

The island continues to be rocked by tremors and Tuesday’s quake comes less than 24 hours after being rocked by a magnitude 5.8 temblor on Monday.

Power outages and severe damage have been reported near the southern coast, including in the city of Ponce.

According to a report from CNN, a 77-year-old man was killed and at least eight others were injured, emergency management officials indicate.

The USGS has further recorded several other strong quakes following the magnitude 6.4 tremor – including a magnitude 5.8 temblor striking just south of Indios at 7:18 am.

Effects of the earthquake were reportedly felt as far north as The Bahamas and as far south as Guadeloupe.

The British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Montserrat, the Turks and Caicos Islands, twin-islands St. Martin and Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as the US Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, and Dominica felt the tremor.