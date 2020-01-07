Puerto Rico rocked by bigger earthquake, one dead

Puerto Rico rocked by bigger earthquake, one deadTuesday, January 07, 2020
|
The US territory of Puerto Rico was again
rattled on Tuesday, January 7, this time by a massive magnitude 6.4 earthquake.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the strong earthquake was recorded at 4:24 am about 14 kilometres just off Puerto Rico’s southern coast near the town of Guayanilla.
The island continues to be rocked by tremors and Tuesday’s quake comes less than 24 hours after being rocked by a magnitude 5.8 temblor on Monday.
Power outages and severe damage have been reported near the southern coast, including in the city of Ponce.
According to a report from CNN, a 77-year-old man was killed and at least eight others were injured, emergency management officials indicate.
The USGS has further recorded several other strong quakes following the magnitude 6.4 tremor – including a magnitude 5.8 temblor striking just south of Indios at 7:18 am.
Effects of the earthquake were reportedly felt as far north as The Bahamas and as far south as Guadeloupe.
The British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Montserrat, the Turks and Caicos Islands, twin-islands St. Martin and Sint Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as the US Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, and Dominica felt the tremor.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy