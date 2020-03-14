Pulse Investments announces APO to raise money

Pulse Investments has announced that it is seeking to raise additional capital for its expansion programme through an Additional Public Offer (APO) of shares in the lifestyle, real estate and media company.

The decision to go the route of an APO to raise equity to finance new projects and to expand existing ones was approved at the company’s last board meeting on March 9, 2020.

The Kingsley Cooper-led board passed two resolutions, which authorise the management to move to put into effect the APO, which was approved by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting held on February 18.

The other resolution approved mandates the management to determine the quantum to be raised along with all relevant terms and conditions in consultation with its financial advisors, brokers, arrangers and other relevant advisors.

News of the approval of the board to go the route of an APO comes days after Pulse announced that it will be undergoing a stock split, as the company prepares to raise capital to fund its expansion plans, which includes two overseas acquisitions and a real estate investment.

The board of Pulse has already given the green light for the stock split on the basis that three additional shares be issued to shareholders for every share currently held by them in the company. At a board meeting held on Wednesday, February 26, it was agreed that the record date for the stock split be March 16, 2020

A stock split is a decision by a company’s board of directors to increase the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to current shareholders. The primary motive is to make shares seem more affordable to small investors even though the underlying value of the company will not change.

It was disclosed then that Pulse is seeking to raise equity by way of a renounceable rights issue to pursue its growth strategy, but from today’s announcement, it is clear that the company is going the route of an APO.

The board of Pulse is far advanced with its growth strategy already identifying two overseas acquisitions. The company recently announced its interest in acquiring a substantial stake in Irie Jam 360 Media, a New York-based radio, TV and internet media group and an undisclosed cosmetics company.

Irie Jam 360 Media broadcast to a mainly Caribbean market in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The other investment being considered is a substantial stake in a cosmetics company branded with the name and likeness of a famous international film and TV star, with Caribbean roots.

Pulse also wants to gain capital to take full ownership of leased properties including its current Villa Ronai location, which operates under a 50-year lease agreement.