Pump prices at record high

Pump prices at record highThursday, January 20, 2022
|
Pump prices are set to rise to a new record high with the State-owned refinery Petrojam announcing increases across the board.
A Petrojam release on Wednesday shows the ex-refinery price of gasoline is set to jump by $3.06 per litre for both 87 and 90. That increase takes those prices to $169.18 and $174.64, the highest they have ever been in Jamaica. Since the start of the year, gasoline prices have gone up 2.5 per cent. They are up 46 per cent in the last year.
At the same time, the price of automotive diesel oil goes up $3.06, the same as the price of ultra-low sulphur diesel. The ex-refinery prices for both are also at record levels of $168.54 and $174.54 per litre, respectively.
Kerosene oil is also up ny $3.06 but its ex-refinery price of $123.07 is below its record.
Propane is, however, up $0.58 to $72.97 per litre and butane will cost an additional $0.25 per litre.
Marketing companies will add their markup to the prices quoted.
