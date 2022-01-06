Pump prices touch new record

Pump prices touch new recordThursday, January 06, 2022
Petrol prices are at new record highs after rising for a second-straight week this week.
Petrojam, the State-owned oil refinery which announces prices each Wednesday, said it will hike the cost of both 87 and 90 gasoline by $2.43. That increase takes them to $167.42 and $172.87, respectively — the highest ex-refinery figure for both grades of the fuel.
Automotive diesel oil and ultra-low sulphur diesel will both increase, the latter going up by $2.23 while the former is to jump by $1.93.
Kerosene oil will cost consumers $1.27 more per litre.
Propane goes up by $1.50 while butane increases by $2.56.
