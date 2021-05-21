Putin threatens to “knock the teeth out” of Russia’s adversaries

Careful to all foreign adversaries who want to challenge Russia’s sovereignty in any of the territories it claims, its president Vladimir Putin has vowed to “knock your teeth out”.

We don’t know if y’all know this, but Putin has a black belt in judo, so we wouldn’t take his threat lightly.

Putin made the comments on Thursday while delivering televised remarks at a virtual meeting with senior officials. He didn’t call out any adversary or territory by name.

“In all times, the same thing happened: Once Russia grew stronger, they found pretexts to hamper its development,” the Russian president said.

“Everyone wants to bite us or bite something off us, but those who would like to do so should know that we would knock their teeth out so that they couldn’t bite,” he continued.

“The development of our military is the guarantee of that.”

Putin’s warning comes a day after his top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, clashed with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, at a summit over the Artic.

Russia is massing a formidable array of military weapons in the Arctic, and needless to say, America doesn’t like that very much.