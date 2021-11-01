PwC Jamaica adds 40 free mammograms to breast cancer fight

PwC Jamaica, Jamaica's leading professional services firm, has joined the fight against breast cancer with a donation of $200,000 to the Jamaica Cancer Society last week.

“Health has never been more significant as it is now,” stated Carolyn Bell-Wisdom, environmental, social and governance (ESG) leader at PwC Jamaica. “This pandemic has raised the bar on how we take care of our bodies and keep them in tune and at the ready to fight against any and everything.

“We can't lose sight of our other prevalent and life-threatening health issues, especially those where lifestyle or early detection can diminish risks. Breast cancer is the leading cancer and the leading cause of death among Jamaican women. So even without the annual corporate fund-raising events we would have participated in, we remain committed to helping in raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting opportunities where our women can get access to the resources, they need to fight this cancer,” she continued.

Although charged with the mandate to “fight and defeat cancer in all its forms”, the Jamaica Cancer Society, like many non-profit organisations, is experiencing unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19.

Michael Leslie, executive director (acting) at the Jamaica Cancer Society, stated: “The financial year 2020 – 2021 has been one of the most difficult in the history of the Jamaica Cancer Society. We have seen a decline in our screening numbers as many Jamaicans have lost their jobs and as such, their health insurance.

“A mammogram is the gold standard for screening and is life saving for women 40 years and older. The donation of $200,000 from PwC will definitely enhance our mammogram screening programme as we are able to provide 40 mammograms to underserved women in Jamaica.”

Regular mammograms remain the best tests used by doctors to deduce early signs of breast cancer. A mammogram is an X-ray picture of the breast.