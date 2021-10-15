PwC Jamaica makes $500,000 donation to needy stude

PwC Jamaica has donated $500,000 to Boulevard Baptist Church's Student Affairs Programme to help 50 needy students seeking support to return to the classroom this semester.

Leighton McKnight, territory leader for PwC Jamaica, says the company decided to make the donation because it understands that education comes first.

“At PwC, we believe that education is one of the best investments we can make to address some of the most pressing problems facing our country. So we are very pleased to be able to make this contribution,” said McKnight.

“Anything to assist students in their educational pursuits is part of our mandate. I am really honoured we are able to do this. I hope the students will use it to not only further their education, but will also see it as their duty to give back to their communities. We all have a responsibility to do what we can to help those in need,” added McKnight.

The programme provides monetary assistance to young people looking to pursue further education at the tertiary level. The support provided generally covers their tuition fees. However, Reverend Dr Devon Dick, pastor at church, noted that recently, obtaining financial support for the programme has been challenging.

“Boulevard Baptist Church provides outreach assistance in various ways to its congregants as well as members in and around the communities we serve. One such programme is our Student Affairs Assistance Programme. This programme has been previously funded through the kind donations of the members of the church. However, over recent years, and in particular since the novel coronavirus pandemic period, we have seen a decline in the monetary contributions towards this programme, but the needs of our young people requiring assistance remain the same,” said Reverend Dick.

“In support of the church continuing this much-needed programme for its young people, PwC provided a donation which assisted in providing bursaries for 50 students from various communities that the church serves. Furthermore, the cohort of students was able to be expanded to include pupils from high schools, primary and infant schools as well,” he said.

“We thank PwC for generously donating the sum of $500,000 to our Student Affairs Programme. It is through the generosity of companies like PwC living up to the company's corporate social responsibilities that we are able to carry out our outreach programmes and impact the lives of the vulnerable and less fortunate in our society,” added Reverend Dick.