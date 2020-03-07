Quarantine hotel collapses in China

Quarantine hotel collapses in ChinaSaturday, March 07, 2020
Seventy persons became trapped under rubble on Saturday after the building they were in collapsed in the southeastern Chinese city of Quangzhou.
The building is a hotel that had been converted into a quarantine facility for persons infected with the coronavirus. However, itâ€™s uncertain what led to the collapse of the five-storey Xinjia Hotel.
Since then, emergency crews have been deployed to deal with the disaster. After four hours of work, they managed to rescue 40 persons from the site. However, others are still trapped under the rubble.
Several persons have been injured, but there are no reports of fatalities. A young boy and his parents are among those who have been rescued.
