Quarantine in St Thomas communities extended for two weeks

Quarantine in St Thomas communities extended for two weeksMonday, August 17, 2020
|
The communities of Bamboo River, Church Corner and Summit in St Thomas will have their quarantine period extended for another two weeks.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement at Jamaica House during a press briefing today (August 17).
The Prime Minister also extended curfew hours for the parish, which will run from 7:00 pm to 5:00 am daily as of tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr. Christopher Tufton said his ministry has conducted more than 300 home visits and collected over 700 samples.
Of those samples, approximately 89 persons have been identified as being positive for COVID-19.
Forty-five (45) of that number are within the quarantine area. The surveillance activities have also identified more symptomatic persons who have been tested and are awaiting results.
