Quarantined patient transferred to St Ann’s Bay Hospital

A patient who was quarantined at the Annotto Bay Hospital has been transferred to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital in St Ann.

Details surrounding why the patient ,a woman, was transferred have not been made known.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness initially said that the woman who presented at the Annotto Bay Hospital with complaints of a headache, anorexia, chills, dryness to the throat and generalised weakness did not, at the time, meet the case definition for the Coronavirus.

The patient – who returned from China on January 30 – reported no history of cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, vomiting, muscle pain or diarrhoea.

The hospital was temporarily shut down on February 1 as a precautionary measure in light of concern about the Coronavirus.