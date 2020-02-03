Quarantined patient transferred to St Ann’s Bay Hospital

Quarantined patient transferred to St Ann’s Bay HospitalMonday, February 03, 2020
|
A patient who was quarantined at the Annotto Bay Hospital has been transferred to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital in St Ann.
Details surrounding why the patient ,a woman, was transferred have not been made known.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness initially said that the woman who presented at the Annotto Bay Hospital with complaints of a headache, anorexia, chills, dryness to the throat and generalised weakness did not, at the time, meet the case definition for the Coronavirus.
The patient – who returned from China on January 30 – reported no history of cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, vomiting, muscle pain or diarrhoea.
The hospital was temporarily shut down on February 1 as a precautionary measure in light of concern about the Coronavirus.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy