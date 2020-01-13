Queen Elizabeth II: ‘We will support Harry and Meghan’s exit’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen

Elizabeth II have seemingly come to terms on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s contentious

exit from the royal family, following a meeting at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth in an official statement, said that while the monarchy will respect the Sussexes wishes from leave the royal family, there are still complex matters to be resolved. In the meantime, Prince Harry and Meghan will spending the remaining time ‘in transition’ between Canada and the United Kingdom.

The embattled couple, as told by the queen, have repeated their stance that they will not be looking to rely the taxpaying public to finance their new lives.

Queen Elizabeth further noted that while she would have preferred her grandson and his family remain full-time members of the royal family, she understands Prince Harry’s desire to create a new life as a young family.

See the statement, in full, below:

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not intend to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

There are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

The rift, aptly coined #Megxit on Twitter, was months in the making as the couple, married in May 2018, has increasingly distanced themselves from the monarchy.