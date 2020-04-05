Queen Elizabeth praises Brits’ ‘good-humoured resolve’ amid pandemic

Queen Elizabeth has issued a rallying call to Brits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Queen Elizabeth is set to praise Brits’ “good-humoured resolve” amid the coronavirus pandemic in her address to the nation.

The 93-year-old monarch is set to speak to the country at 8pm on Sunday (March 5), when she’ll say that in the years to come, Brits will be able to “take pride in how they responded to this challenge” of the ongoing crisis.

In her address, the Queen will tell TV viewers: “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any. That the attributes of self-discipline, of quiet, good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterise this country.”

The Queen will thank NHS staff and other key workers for their attitude during the pandemic in her upcoming address. She’ll also acknowledge the scale of the crisis.