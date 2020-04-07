Queen sends good wishes to healthcare workers

Queen Elizabeth has sent her “enduring appreciation and

good wishes” to healthcare workers around the world.

The 93-year-old monarch has paid a glowing tribute to healthcare workers in a message posted on the Royal Family’s official Twitter page to mark World Health Day on Tuesday (April 7).

She said: “I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people.”

The Queen admitted to taking particular inspiration from the “dedication” of healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her statement read: “In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all. My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes.”