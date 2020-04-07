Queen sends good wishes to healthcare workers

Queen sends good wishes to healthcare workersTuesday, April 07, 2020
Queen Elizabeth has sent her “enduring appreciation and
good wishes” to healthcare workers around the world.
The 93-year-old monarch has paid a glowing tribute to healthcare workers in a message posted on the Royal Family’s official Twitter page to mark World Health Day on Tuesday (April 7).
She said: “I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people.”
The Queen admitted to taking particular inspiration from the “dedication” of healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Her statement read: “In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all. My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes.”
