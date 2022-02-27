Questions regarding science technology and innovation in Jamaica

Let us define the terms so that we speak from the same perspective. In its broadest sense, science is the gathering of information – whether by research and discovery or by acquired experiences from generation to generation. Science is described as the natural sciences…chemistry, biology, physics, mathematics etc whilst technology is best described as cultural science.

Technology is the application of this body of knowledge in a variety of ways such as in engineering, medicine, communication, transportation, wealth accumulation etc.

Innovation is applying the technology in some new approach or method. This has the potential for creating new paths to occupations locally, regionally and worldwide. It is the most effective way to foment change and disruption of the status quo and to open up unforeseen opportunities.

Historically, Jamaica has been in the vanguard of aspects of cultural science and medicine, but unfortunately has not tapped the well of sustained, internationally recognised leadership – largely due to a lack of foresight and inability to fund the transformative processes which are needed for anchoring these innovations as a mainstay in the global marketplace.

Let's look briefly at that scenario. The Madagascar periwinkle grows wildly and widely in Jamaica. In the early 20th century it was regarded as a cure for diabetes. Detailed study in Canada did not support that belief but instead discovered it was curative in certain blood cancers. Today, no mention or recognition or royalty flows to Jamaica for having awakened that area of curiosity which has led to life-saving pharmaceuticals.

At the turn of the 20th century local genetic studies improved bovine species which would thrive in the relatively harsher conditions of the tropics. As a result, the semen from this genetically modified strain of cattle became a bestseller for artificial insemination. Alas, this was short-lived. This momentous innovation is scarcely on the agricultural landscape today.

Our musical genre, reggae, is the only innovation that has withstood the test of time and maintained its identity. Even so, whilst its origin is unmistakably Jamaican its ownership is now foreign-based – from California to Japan.

Note that the use of cannabis, whilst known worldwide for its medicinal effects, has been popularised as a corollary of reggae and as a recreational product. Despite the cultural science surrounding its usefulness and efficacy in varied situations, it is yet to surface satisfactorily in the licit marketplace. There is a long story of persecution, prohibition and penance in Jamaica. Jamaica led medicinal discoveries of cannabis in the latter 20th century wherein an extract was demonstrated to lower intraocular pressure and thus held promise as a treatment for glaucoma. Such thrusts never fructified and alas, Jamaica is now at the rear end.

Where is Jamaica? It remains a struggling 'buy and sell' economy and has missed out on generating new paths in the world.

Whilst Jamaica rues its lost opportunities, it nonetheless retains relevance in the worldview, and to some minimal extent is joined by the Caribbean in its acclaimed athletic prowess. The study, documentation and ownership of the methodologies to success in this sporting arena have yet to be done.

Besides sport, the Caribbean can claim its place in popular music…calypso and soca and even in the invention of a musical instrument, the steel pan, in the 20th century.

In terms of scholarly writings, the island of Grenada stands tallest and herein can attest to the significant role that partnerships can play in development as it is through the University of Grenada that these achievements have been made, noting that the university began as a little-known, stigmatised and marginalised off-shore medical school less than half a century ago.

Science Technology &

The University of Grenada is an example of direct foreign investment in that country which has led to that education industry becoming the leading employer and contributor to that island's economy.

Tourism is yet another example of foreign direct investment which has borne much fruit for these tropical island paradises. This is a service industry which benefits from the information technology networking in which the Caribbean participates. Innovations such as the 'all-inclusive' tourism packages bring another first to Jamaica, but the fickleness of tourism does not allow for wise total dependency thereon. An industry that could have this reliable sustainability, such as bauxite, is yet subject to world demand and pricing, and whilst our bauxite is so readily accessible it brings no uniqueness to our shores. It is available in many other countries of the world.

What could make Jamaica unique? What could bring a continuously reliable flow of foreign investment, research and development to our shores and keep it that way because of the incomparable niche that Jamaica has in the world's marketplace?

In the words of old man Mayo, founder of the internationally renown Mayo Medical Clinic,…”If you can build a better house or make a better shoe than your neighbour, no matter where you are, the world will beat a path to your door!!!!!”

That's where we would posit the rapidly developing nutraceutical industry internationally.

A nutraceutical is a plant, animal or mineral product which has been early recognised and emblazoned in the cultural science as having beneficial health effects. Jamaica's flora includes its ginger, coffee, cocoa, cannabis, yam tubers etc…its fauna yields the world-acclaimed logwood honey and its minerals include pharmaceutical-grade limestone. All these are of internationally accepted qualities but whilst having been identified they have not been sustained and adequately exploited, therefore jamaica has been missing out on an entrepreneurial path that has been in the making over the past three decades.

The presence of these products, properly marketed, would focus international attention on the possibility of investing in research and development here in Jamaica, resulting in industries, job and wealth creation.

This, however, has to be a Government initiative in incubating these infrastructural and research efforts as few private sector institutions enter the foray before tangible profits are evident.

Whither Jamaica in ST&I

It is clear that Jamaica offers much potential as a centre for entrepreneurial development through ST&I. It is way ahead of the rest of the anglophone Caribbean and yearns for this type of thinking and approach. In preparation for such endeavours, it must enhance its educational products, especially in the STEM disciplines.

It must entice a return of its best minds that have been cultivated abroad to lend their strengths to the various channels of opportunity.

What's all this about TVET?

TVET – Technical vocational education and training, is a title that has succeeded in obfuscating what from time immemorial has been known as apprenticeship. Apprenticeship is the age-old reliable and successful method of passing on skills learned and technologically applied from generation to generation. Such is the study and art of medicine, such is the articulation in the legal circles, accounting, engineering et al. Such it is in all areas where the basic acquired knowledge (science) has to be applied and implemented….plain and simple apprenticeship…“learning from your experienced elder”.

At some point in our cultural evolution the apprentice came to be considered an underdog…the gofer….and gradually youth strayed from that learning model. The concept of apprenticeship is now trying to make a comeback, undergoing various name changes in the school system as technical school, trade school, training school etc...yet somehow it has not affected the core practice of teaching medicine, law, engineering et al in what are still regarded as the primary professions. Indeed, this is how S&T are assimilated. Innovation follows as a natural offspring.

Much ado is being made about re-routing TVET back into mainstream education, and equivalences are being determined as to what level of achievement certain mastered skills equate to in the so-called discursive disciplines…a total merry-go-round! Now enter STEM schools as a mechanism for advancing the concept and suddenly, graduates from the (sic) traditional secondary system will all be required to master a skill.

As the potential employer said in an interview to the candidate employee…“Yes, I see where you have a degree but tell me, what can you do?”

Enough!!!!! It is time to put the cart behind the horse and educate our youth in a comprehensive digest – leaving neither student nor information behind. In time and stage students will gravitate to the disciplines of their best performances and desire. From the knowledge gleaned (science) and applied (technology) the result is an education which prepares the mind for further study, investigation and eventual innovation.

Innovate and invent we must, or we shall perish and so die!

Until the threads of ST&I are knitted together (whether through the discursive or apprenticeship model) as a strong and reliable developmental path, Jamaica will continue to simply buy & sell, to be users and not producers of ST&I, and will remain as the proverbial “hewers of wood and drawers of water”.

Prof Errol Morrison OJ, MD, PhD, is a consultant physician & biomedical researcher; and Dr Andrew Wheatley, MP, PhD is a Member of Parliament and a biochemical researcher.