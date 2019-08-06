R. Kelly charged with two sex crimes in Minnesota

R. Kelly charged with two sex crimes in MinnesotaTuesday, August 06, 2019
R. Kelly has been charged with two sex crimes in Minnesota, USA, both relating to a woman who alleges he paid her to have sexual contact with him when she was a teenager.
The ‘Ignition‘ hitmaker is already facing multiple charges related to sexual abuse in both New York and Chicago.
According to TMZ, prosecutors have alleged Kelly once paid a girl, who was between the age of 16 and 17, to have sexual contact with him. The alleged incident occurred in his hotel room back in 2001.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says the alleged victim initially approached Kelly seeking an autograph and claims Kelly paid her $200 to get naked and engage in sex acts with him.
