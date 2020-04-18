R Kelly’s sex trafficking trial postponed

R Kelly’s sex trafficking trial postponedSaturday, April 18, 2020
R Kelly’s racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York has been moved to September 29.
The Ignition hitmaker—who is currently being held in jail in Chicago on charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and child pornography—was set to face a trial for separate charges in New York City in July. The postponement is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Judge Ann Donnelly is keen to see the case to go trial in September, as she has said she would like to see Kelly tried on the charges before he is due in court in Chicago in October for the charges that currently see him behind bars.
The changes to Kelly’s court dates come after he filed new papers this week to again request a release from Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Centre over coronavirus concerns.
Judge Donnelly rejected a motion Kelly filed for the same request earlier this month after she claimed there were no confirmed cases of the virus in the prison, but Kelly has refiled as circumstances have changed. The disgraced singer claims there are now at least six confirmed cases among inmates, as well as a further seven members of staff. Kelly argues that if he doesn’t get released, it’s an “absolute probability” he “will be infected with this deadly disease”.
