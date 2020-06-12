Racers Grand Prix pushed back to 2021

The Racers Grand Prix, Kingston Continental Tour Gold Meet which was originally scheduled to being tomorrow, June 13, has been postponed until 2021.

Chairman of the Racers Grand Prix Organising Committee, Glen Mills, said the decision was made after careful observation of global sporting trends in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are deeply disappointed to announce that the 2020 staging of the meet has been cancelled, especially after receiving such a great commendation from the WA (World Athletics). However, for the health and safety of all participants and stakeholders, we must look ahead to 2021 for the return of Racers Grand Prix. Hopefully by then we will have sustainable engagement protocols for large sporting events in light of COVID-19,” Mills wrote in a letter to the WA.

The meet was one of 10 meets in the new series designed to accommodate athletes from several disciplines cut from the Diamond League for 2020.

Racers Grand Prix said it is currently in talks with World Athletics, Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), the Kingston and St Andrew Metropolitan Corporation (KSAMC), and other key partners to confirm the new proposed date of Saturday, June 5, 2021.