RACIST OR NOT? Retailer faces backlash over Black Friday Ad

RACIST OR NOT? Retailer faces backlash over Black Friday AdThursday, November 28, 2019
|
Fashion retailer Farfetch came in for heavy criticism yesterday after posting an image of two black men laughing to promote their Black Friday sale.
The image, uploaded to the company’s official Instagram account, was removed an hour after it was posted, following reported complaints from employees, who deemed the post racist.
The picture was uploaded with the caption: ‘Have you heard? #BlackFriday’s arrived at Farfetch.
The fashion retailer has since apologized for using the photo. It said the photo was taken as part of their holiday campaign, and not apart of its Black Friday’s messaging.
