Radiator business suffers $40-million fire loss

QUICK action from firefighters from the Half-Way-Tree, York Park and Trench Town fire stations i n Kingston and St Andrew wasn't enough to save Best Radiator from being destroyed by fire at Bronstorph Square in Washington Boulevard, St Andrew, Wednesday morning.

Acting public relations officer of the Jamaica Fire Brigade Kerry-Gayle Forbes told the Jamaica Observer that an investigation has started to determine the origin of the fire. Losses were estimated at $40 million.

No one was injured during the incident.

“The time of call was at 7:59 am this morning. Half-Way-Tree was the first unit on scene; however, when they got there they had to call for help because of the size of the building and what was burning.

“Trench Town and York Park assisted also. When you have certain fires you have to make sure that you get it under control quickly. The entire building is completely destroyed, burnt out,” he said.

Best Radiator supplies new and reconditioned radiators for all types of vehicles. They also sell coolants, pipes, belts, tanks and hoses. The staff there, based on an advertisement, is well trained and specialises in aluminium and plastic radiator repairs.