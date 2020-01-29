Rafael Nadal knocked out of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal knocked out of Australian OpenWednesday, January 29, 2020
|
World No.1 tennis player Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the 2020 Australian Open.
He was defeated by Dominic Thiem during the quarter-finals on Wednesday (Jan 29). The defeat ends Nadal’s quest to reach Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles in Australia.
The 5th seed Thiem commented on his triumph over Nadal stating, “If you want to have a chance against him—one of the all-time greats—everything needs to work in your game.” He also commented on the match and praised Nadal as a legend: “I think all the match was on a very good level, I think we were both on great form. We already had this epic match in New York two years ago. Today I was really feeling I was lucky in the right situations. The net cord was really on my side. He’s one of the biggest legends this sport’s ever had so you need some luck to beat him.”
Thiem will compete against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the second semi-final on Friday (Jan 31) after Zverev defeated Stan Wawrinka earlier in the day. The first semi-final will take place on Thursday ( Jan 30) at the Rod Laver Arena.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy