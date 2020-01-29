Rafael Nadal knocked out of Australian Open

World No.1 tennis player Rafael Nadal has been knocked out of the 2020 Australian Open.

He was defeated by Dominic Thiem during the quarter-finals on Wednesday (Jan 29). The defeat ends Nadal’s quest to reach Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles in Australia.

The 5th seed Thiem commented on his triumph over Nadal stating, “If you want to have a chance against him—one of the all-time greats—everything needs to work in your game.” He also commented on the match and praised Nadal as a legend: “I think all the match was on a very good level, I think we were both on great form. We already had this epic match in New York two years ago. Today I was really feeling I was lucky in the right situations. The net cord was really on my side. He’s one of the biggest legends this sport’s ever had so you need some luck to beat him.”

Thiem will compete against Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the second semi-final on Friday (Jan 31) after Zverev defeated Stan Wawrinka earlier in the day. The first semi-final will take place on Thursday ( Jan 30) at the Rod Laver Arena.