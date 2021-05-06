Raheem Sterling racially abuse online after Manchester City victory

Raheem Sterling was the subject of racial abuse just 48 hours after he ended his social media boycott.

The abuse came after his team Manchester City defeated Paris Saint Germain to head to the Champions League final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raheem Sterling x Ÿ˜‡ (@sterling7)

The racial abuse was endured on Instagram.

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram said it was unacceptable and they are working to curtail this from happening again.

â€œThe racist abuse sent to Raheem Sterling is unacceptable and we do not want it on Instagram.

â€œWe have removed the comment and taken action against the account that posted it.

â€œAs part of our ongoing work in this space, weâ€™ll soon be rolling out new tools to help prevent people seeing abusive messages from strangers.

â€œNo single thing will fix this challenge overnight but weâ€™re committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe from abuse.â€

The Manchester City forward had said previously that he does not believe football or the social media giants are doing enough to stop racists abuse against black players.

â€œI donâ€™t know how many times I need to say this, but football and the social media platforms need to step up, show real leadership and take proper action in tackling online abuse. The technology is there to make a difference, but Iâ€™m increasingly questioning if there is the will,â€ he said.