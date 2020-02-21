Raheem Sterling reassures Man City fans of his commitment

Raheem Sterling has said that he will stay at Manchester City despite the club’s recent 2-year ban from the Champions League.

Recent reports that Real Madrid had a major interest in acquiring the player also fueled rumours that he would be departing for the Spanish League club.

Photos circulating of the 25-year-old with a Madrid jersey draped over his shoulder also added to the rumours. In response, Sterling stated that there is “no better challenge” than competing against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

“When you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for—it’s massive. But, at the same time, I have a contract with City now and I have to respect this. But it’s a fantastic club,” said Sterling. “I keep saying Real Madrid is a fantastic club, there’s lovely weather, but I keep saying that I am quite happy at City.”

Speculation has grown over the future of the City squad since the club’s ban from Champions League football. Sterling, whose contract runs until 2023, remains hopeful that the team’s appeal can be successful. “It’s something we don’t know much about yet because it’s something that has not been confirmed,” he said. “The club has a long way to go and we just have to wait and see what happens, but I have full confidence in the club.”