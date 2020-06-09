Raheem Sterling says he’s ‘not thinking about his job’ as he fights racial injustice

Raheem Sterling says he’s ‘not thinking about his job’ as he fights racial injusticeTuesday, June 09, 2020
|
Jamaican-born Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling is putting his professional football career on the black burner for now as he focuses on fight racial injustice.
“I don’t really think about my job when things like this happen. I think about what is right and at this moment in time, you know, there’s only so much people can take,” the 25-year-old England international told BBC Newsnight
Sterling said that people are tired of the racial injustice that’s been going on for years, and people are ready for a change.
“I see a lot of people on social and stuff supporting the cause but this is something that needs more than just talking. We need to actually implement change.” he said.
He said the protests that are happening all over the world following George Floyd’d death is a “great starting point” in sparking conversations, but real change he says real change will only occur when black people are better represented in positions of authority.
“There’s something like 500 players in the Premier League and a third of them are black and we have no representation of us in the hierarchy, no representation of us in the coaching staff,” he said.
“There’s not a lot of faces that we can relate to and have conversations with.” he added.
