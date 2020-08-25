Raheem Sterling tests negative for coronavirus after attending Bolt’s party

Jamaican-born footballer, Raheem Sterling has tested negative for coronavirus after attending a party with Usain Bolt, who has since tested positive for the virus.

A source close to the Manchester City winger told Sky Sports News: that “Raheem feels fine and is showing no symptoms of coronavirus.”

According to the source, Sterling took the test in Jamaica, but Sterling will take another test upon his return to the UK. The Manchester City player will hope to be named in the England squad for next month’s Nations League fixtures, which is announced at 2 pm on Tuesday.

All England players called up by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday will have to test negative for coronavirus before they are allowed into camp on Monday.