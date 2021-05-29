Rail service to start again in September

Jamaica is expected to see a resumption of its rail service in September, as plans to restart were announced recently.

The service is to be initially used to facilitate the transportation of students from various points in St Catherine to Spanish Town and return them in the evening.

It is said that teachers and other school officials are also set to benefit from the programme, along with front line workers. It is expected that the programme will be further expanded as it continues.

The rail service will link with the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, where it is expected that buses will pick up students from the train stations and drop them off at the various schools in Spanish Town.

The train service was temporarily restarted in 2008, but came to a swift halt shortly after. It seems this is another push to revive the ailing transport system, and it is believed that this will allow for an alternative way of travel in the country.Â