Rain affects school attendance in Westmoreland

SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — On the first day back, school administrators in Westmoreland were excited for the resumption of face-to-face classes yesterday.

More than 300 primary and infant schools across the island were given the green light to reopen their doors for face-to-face classes on Monday, November 8, and the administrators in western Jamaica could not be more grateful and eager to have their students in the classroom again.

Even though the big day was partially sullied by heavy rains in the morning, Travert Clarke, principal of Strawberry Primary and Junior High School, was confident the school will have 100 per cent attendance for the rest of the week.

“We had 73 per cent attendance today (Monday) and that was only because it started raining 15 minutes before school was scheduled to start and it persisted for two hours. So, I'm certain that affected attendance,” he said.

Clarke stated that the first week of school will be used for assessing the abilities of the students, to see what can be done to get them back on track.

“We would have done diagnostic tests online a few weeks ago to determine where the students are but we suspect that because the children would have been at home, they would have gotten some help. So, the teachers are redoing some of those tests this week, to determine where the students are. After that we plan to implement some individualised learning plans so that students can catch up,” Clarke told the Jamaica Observer.

Clarke added that adequate physical distancing was not an issue at the school because their numbers are small, and the classrooms are quite spacious.

“We have 73 students enrolled and 53 came out today. Each class has an average of 12 students and the classrooms are big, so we have a minimum of three feet and nine inches distance between students and some classes have even more,” he stated.

Clarke said that overall, the staff and students were happy to be back, especially teachers.

The attendance at Kentucky Primary School was also affected by rains on the first day of school. Pethrona Allwood, the principal, said some parents called in to say that their children would not be coming in today because of the rain.

Allwood said the students have a lot of recap to do this week as a result of the fallout from online school. She said those who have not been consistently participating in remote learning because of connectivity challenges will have to do a bit more work to catch up with the rest, but she was confident that no child will be left behind.

She stressed that all safety protocols were being observed.

“Along with the standard sanitisation and temperature checks, we bring lunch to the children in the classrooms to avoid the lunch room cluster. We also have an isolation room in the event that we might need it. We allow the children to have mask breaks and we have supervised playtime to ensure the distance is being observed,” Allwood stated.

Mearnsville All-Age, which has a larger number of students enrolled, implemented a rotation system, where each grade attends school for two days per week.

“We have a large number of students. Grade one for example has 40 students and we cannot accommodate all of them at once while maintaining the adequate distance, so we rotate them. Each class can have up to 20 students with the required distance,” Principal Rossetta Young told the Observer.

She said her staff members have been preparing for the resumption of face-to-face classes for a while as 90 per cent of the teachers have been vaccinated in anticipation of their return to the classroom.

She assured that the school was taking all the steps to ensure the children's safety and added that even though the school does not have a nurse on site, they have an isolation room, and the nearest health centre is just a two-minute drive from the school in the event of a medical emergency.

School administrators were not the only ones gearing up for the return to the classrooms.

Ten-year-old Makela Gayle of Ferris Primary School said she got up as early as 6:00 am yesterday morning, excited for the first day back at school for face-to-face class for the first time in more than one year.

But his mother Suzzette Barnes said she was both grateful and sceptical for the resumption of classes.

“I'm happy that he is coming back to school because he was falling a bit behind in the online classes, but I'm a bit sceptical about sending him on public transportation so I had to charter a vehicle for us this morning,” Barnes said.

She said that was the only challenge she was having as, based on what she observed, the sanitisation measures were up to par at Ferris Primary.