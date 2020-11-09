Rain delays face-to-face school pilot opening in Jamaica

Today’s start of face-to-face classes in

17 schools across Jamaica was delayed due to heavy rainfall which has affected

the island for the past week.

The Ministry of Education called off the pilot programme’s start late yesterday, putting further doubts on the resumption of physical classes which were suspended in March due to the coronavirus.

In its statement, the ministry said it will provide an update on the programme tomorrow, November 10.

The pilot programme was announced by Education Minister Fayval Williams on October 28, and would have seen approximately 5,800 primary and secondary students from across the island return to institutions deemed to be at low risk for coronavirus transmission based on the ministry’s calculations.