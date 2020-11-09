Rain delays face-to-face school pilot opening in Jamaica

Rain delays face-to-face school pilot opening in JamaicaMonday, November 09, 2020
|
Today’s start of face-to-face classes in
17 schools across Jamaica was delayed due to heavy rainfall which has affected
the island for the past week.
The Ministry of Education called off the pilot programme’s start late yesterday, putting further doubts on the resumption of physical classes which were suspended in March due to the coronavirus.
In its statement, the ministry said it will provide an update on the programme tomorrow, November 10.
The pilot programme was announced by Education Minister Fayval Williams on October 28, and would have seen approximately 5,800 primary and secondary students from across the island return to institutions deemed to be at low risk for coronavirus transmission based on the ministry’s calculations.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy