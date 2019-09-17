Rain halts exciting Calabar v George’s match

Rain on

Tuesday (Sept 17) washed out what was shaping up to be an entertaining Manning

Cup match between Calabar and St George’s College in St Andrew.

The game, which was being hosted at Calabar High School on Red Hills Road, was called off at half time due to the downpour.

Officials were not taking any chances, especially in light of Monday’s incident in which Jamaica College and Wolmer’s players were injured by lightning at Stadium East in St Andrew.

Tuesday’s match between St George’s and Calabar saw a lot of action, the game back and forth.

St. Georges was awarded a free kick. The number 10 for the blues stood over the dead ball but hit the crossbar after the referee blew her whistle. The spectators roared, some in disbelief, others in relief at the miss.

Both teams will again engage each other at a date to be announced.

—Article written by Paujule Henry