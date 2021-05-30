Rainforest steps up with agro-processing facility

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green officially opened Rainforest Caribbean's new, state-of-the-art agro-processing facility in Kingston last Thursday.

Rainforest Caribbean, a leading regional food supplier, has invested $600 million to bolster its agro-processing capabilities. The 12,000-square-foot facility, which is outfitted with top-of-the-line grinders and hydraulic presses, currently produces bammy for domestic and export markets.

Additional investments that have been made by Rainforest Caribbean include 80 acres of farmland in Trelawny, an internationally accredited Microbiological Laboratory to conduct testing requirements for overseas markets and the installation of 1.5 megawatt liquefied natural gas (LNG) generators to bolster the company's energy independence.

Rainforest Caribbean's General Manager Jerome Miles explained that bammy is just starting point and that the facility has the potential to produce a wide range of cassava products. To this end, the company is actively engaged in the research and development of innovative new cassava products. Rainforest CEO Brian Jardim further explained his company's intention to export bammy across the region as well as in diaspora markets in the USA, UK and Canada.

Green congratulated Rainforest on its expansion and investment in valued-added processing. “We are very happy that a private sector entity has answered the call and charge of the Government to make something that the world wants and Rainforest is doing that. Rainforest is an agricultural company that is driving agro-business across the country.”

He also commended Rainforest for working closely with small farmers across the country to source cassava.

Jardim stated, “Our goal is to be a sustainable agro-processing world-beater with vertical footprints in fishing, farming, agro-processing and manufacturing. Our investment in this space shows our continued confidence in and commitment to Jamaican agriculture and manufacturing.”