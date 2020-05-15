Ramen Noodle factory workers infected with COVID-19

Ramen Noodle factory workers infected with COVID-19Friday, May 15, 2020
|
Seven workers at Maruchan Virginia Inc.’s factory in Chesterfield have tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to a report by WRIC-TV.
The company said those employees were immediately placed under quarantine, and that the facility was immediately deep-cleaned after factory officials learned of the infected employees.
However, the spokesperson told WRIC-TV that the factory will remain open.
“We will continue to enforce safety and sanitization precautions above and beyond what has been outlined by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the Health Department, and, as of now, the plant is in operation,” the spokesperson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy