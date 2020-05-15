Ramen Noodle factory workers infected with COVID-19

Seven workers at Maruchan Virginia Inc.’s factory in Chesterfield have tested positive for COVID-19. This is according to a report by WRIC-TV.

The company said those employees were immediately placed under quarantine, and that the facility was immediately deep-cleaned after factory officials learned of the infected employees.

However, the spokesperson told WRIC-TV that the factory will remain open.

“We will continue to enforce safety and sanitization precautions above and beyond what has been outlined by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the Health Department, and, as of now, the plant is in operation,” the spokesperson said.