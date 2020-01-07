Ronaldo secures victory for Juventus with hat-trick

Christiano Ronaldo achieved his first Serie A hat-trick Monday (Jan 6) when he led his team, Juventus, to a 4-0 victory at home over Cagliari.

Ronaldo’s latest performance marks the 56th time he has scored 3 goals in matches for a club. This is his 13th league goal of the season.

The on-fire Portuguese striker dominated the second half of the game with his attacking play. Ronaldo first scored in the 49th-minute, firing into an empty net.

His second goal was a penalty shot in the 67th-minute and his third came in the 82th-minute after assisting Gonzalo Higuain a minute earlier.