Ronaldo secures victory for Juventus with hat-trick

Ronaldo secures victory for Juventus with hat-trickTuesday, January 07, 2020
|
Christiano Ronaldo achieved his first Serie A hat-trick Monday (Jan 6) when he led his team, Juventus, to a 4-0 victory at home over Cagliari.
Ronaldo’s latest performance marks the 56th time he has scored 3 goals in matches for a club. This is his 13th league goal of the season.
The on-fire Portuguese striker dominated the second half of the game with his attacking play. Ronaldo first scored in the 49th-minute, firing into an empty net.
His second goal was a penalty shot in the 67th-minute and his third came in the 82th-minute after assisting Gonzalo Higuain a minute earlier.
