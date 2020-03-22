Rand Paul becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus

In a telling revelation that COVID-19 truly has no zip code, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Sunday became the first known senator to test positive for the coronavirus.

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19,” Paul’s account tweeted. “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

“He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time,” the thread continued. “Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”

Paul is the third member of Congress to announce a positive test for coronavirus, following Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah.

In an interview with NBC News, Diaz-Balart said Saturday he is feeling better after a week but said the initial symptoms hit him “like a ton of bricks.” McAdams, meanwhile, told NBC’s “Today” last week that the symptoms “felt like I had a belt around my chest, and so I couldn’t breathe deeply.”