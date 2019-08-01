Rapper Busta Rhymes kicked off flight following air rage

Rapper Busta Rhymes kicked off flight following air rageThursday, August 01, 2019
|
American rapper Busta Rhymes was allegedly escorted off a flight after an argument about storage space.
The 47-year-old rapper, whose real name is Trevor George Smith Jr., is said to have become agitated after a passenger put her cabin bags into his section of the overhead locker.
The reported incident occurred onboard a British Airways flight bound for London Heathrow from New York’s JFK airport on July 29.
Witnesses claimed he became “agitated, aggressive and rude” and fired a number of insults at the married woman from London before he was removed from the flight.
