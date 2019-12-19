Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine praised for ‘snitching’ before being sent to prison

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to two years behind bars over his connections with a violent street gang that reportedly aided his music career.

The 23-year-old was spared a harsher possible sentence because of his decision to become a star witness for prosecutors. The artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, could have been sentenced to decades in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges accusing him of joining the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and has already served 13-months behind bars. He will be due for release in late 2020. His testimony helped police obtain the convictions of two high-ranking Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.

“Your cooperation was impressive. It was game-changing. It was complete and it was brave,” US District Judge Paul Engelmayer said, as he announced Hernandez’s sentence in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday (Dec 18).

Before his sentencing, Tekashi 6ix9ine expressed regret for joining the gang. He said sorry to his family, his fans and the victims in the case.